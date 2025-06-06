Decision 2025

Jessica Ramos cross endorses Andrew Cuomo for mayor following past criticism

The decision to cross endorse her rival does not mean she is dropping out of the race, Ramos emphasized prior to her announcement.

By Andrew Siff and Brian Price

NBC Universal, Inc.

State Sen. Jessica Ramos is cross endorsing former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the race for mayor of New York City, News 4 has learned.

Ramos, herself a Democratic candidate in the race, was expected to make the announcement alongside Cuomo on Friday morning. The political move comes two days after the first Democratic debate in the primary race.

That debate was marred by copious attacks from most candidates against the former governor, whose record on COVID-19, sexual harassment and public safety were called into questions by many of the eight other rivals on stage. Ramos, notably, did not go after Cuomo.

The state senator from Queens appears to be reversing course by delivering an endorsement of Cuomo after sharing public criticisms in the past, some as recently as this spring. In April, Ramos said the former governor's "mental acuity is in decline" and that the city couldn't afford a “Joe Biden moment” at City Hall.

The decision to cross endorse her rival does not mean she is dropping out of the race, Ramos emphasized prior to her announcement. She told the Times that Cuomo is "the one best positioned right now to protect this city.”

Ramos had previously been tipped by the Working Families Party as part of the progressive group's bid to get voters to keep Cuomo off their ballot. The Working Families Party shared its ranked-choice ballot, which included Ramos in the fifth position.

"We are sad and disappointed that State Sen. Jessica Ramos has decided to endorse the candidate favored by Trump’s billionaire donors," a statement from the group said Friday.

This story is developing.

Decision 2025New York Citypolitics
