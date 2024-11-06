Is New York City turning red?

New York's electoral votes came in as expected on Tuesday night.

The Empire State's 28 votes went blue for Democrats Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. The state has been reliably Democratic in recent presidential elections, and 2024 was no different. However, in New York City, polling data show that the margin of victory declined between 2016 and 2020.

In this election, Kamala Harris won 67.7% of the vote in New York City while Donald Trump won 30.45% of the vote.

How much did the blue vote dip?

In 2020, Joe Biden won about 76% of the vote and in 2016, Hillary Clinton won about 79%.

The largest shifts in red votes came in the Bronx and then Manhattan. President-elect Trump saw a 35% bump in the Bronx and roughly 20% in Manhattan, according to unofficial returns.

Staten Island, where Trump has always performed well, further proved itself a stronghold for the former New Yorker.

Here are the numbers of votes and how they broke down, according to the city Board of Elections:

NYC 2024 election night results*

Harris (Democratic party): 1,623,623 votes, 62.88%

Trump (Republican): 734,063 votes, 28.43%

Trump (Conservative): 52,231 votes, 2.02%

Harris (Working Families): 124,517 votes, 4.82%

Write-in: 47,741 votes, 1.85%

New York City vote totals by candidate

Harris: 1,748,140 votes, 67.70%

Trump: 786,294 votes, 30.45%

Write-in: 47,741 votes, 1.85%

*The results are considered unofficial with 97.63% of ballot scanners reported, as of 6:00 a.m. ET.

How did New York City vote in the 2020 election?

In the 2020 election in New York City, Joe Biden got 76.19% of the vote and Donald Trump received 22.69%.

How did New York City vote in the 2016 election?

In the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton received 78.95% of the vote and Donald Trump received 18.03% in New York City.