Central Park

Fake flashbang found near NYC Marathon finish line leads to increased police presence

By Marc Santia, Jonathan Dienst and Jessica Cunnington

NBC Universal, Inc.

Amid heightened security ahead of the New York City marathon this weekend, a fake or hoax suspicious device found in Central Park near the finish line led to a large police response Friday morning, sources familiar with the matter tell NBC New York.

The inert device was found on a picnic table near West 68th Street and West Dr shortly after 9 am., which is close to the finish line of the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon, according to a source. Police eventually sounded an "all-clear" after 11 a.m.

Out of an abundance of caution, the bomb squad was called to the location to investigate and handle the potential device, according to the source.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

It was deemed by first responders to be a fake or hoax device that is inoperable, the sources told NBC, who stressed it wasn't a threat.

The NYPD's Emergency Service Unit was on the scene and set up a perimeter, the sources said.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Around 50,000 runners are expected to take part in the marathon on Sunday.

Chopper 4 / NBC New York
Chopper 4 / NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Central ParkNYPDNYC Marathon
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us