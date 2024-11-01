Fake flashbang found near NYC Marathon finish line leads to increased police presence

Amid heightened security ahead of the New York City marathon this weekend, a fake or hoax suspicious device found in Central Park near the finish line led to a large police response Friday morning, sources familiar with the matter tell NBC New York.

The inert device was found on a picnic table near West 68th Street and West Dr shortly after 9 am., which is close to the finish line of the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon, according to a source. Police eventually sounded an "all-clear" after 11 a.m.

Out of an abundance of caution, the bomb squad was called to the location to investigate and handle the potential device, according to the source.

It was deemed by first responders to be a fake or hoax device that is inoperable, the sources told NBC, who stressed it wasn't a threat.

The NYPD's Emergency Service Unit was on the scene and set up a perimeter, the sources said.

Police Activity: Expect traffic delays, road closures & emergency personnel near Central Park & West 68th Street, Manhattan. Avoid the area. @NYPDCentralPark — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) November 1, 2024

Around 50,000 runners are expected to take part in the marathon on Sunday.

Chopper 4 / NBC New York