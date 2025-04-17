More than 200 people, convicted sex predators and drug lords among them, were rounded up in the New York City area over a six-day period earlier this month as part of President Donald Trump's illegal immigration crackdown, federal authorities say.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and law enforcement partners engaged in a targeted enforcement operation focusing on "egregious" criminal offenders in and around the New York City area.

Of the 206 arrested between April 6 and April 12, ICE says more than half had significant criminal convictions or are currently facing charges for crimes like murder, assault, arson, rape, drugs and illegal firearms. One is a foreign fugitive wanted for crimes in his home country, and one has a homicide conviction in the Philippines.

A number are believed to be associated with transnational criminal organizations known to operate in the New York area, including the notorious MS-13, Tren de Aragua, Sureños and 18th Street gangs.

Mayor Eric Adams has said he supports cooperation on every level of enforcement.

"ICE is not a criminal organization. ICE is a law enforcement organization," he added. "I cooperate with law enforcement organizations on public safety."

Partner law enforcement participating in the operation were FBI New York; DEA New York; ATF New York; USMC New York; DSS New York and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern and Southern Districts of New York.

“New York is much safer today because of the hard work of ICE and our law enforcement partners,” acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said in a statement. “Throughout this enhanced enforcement operation, we targeted the most dangerous alien offenders in some of the most crime-infested neighborhoods in and around the city of New York. Our efforts resulted in 206 arrests in just one week."