What to Know New York State opened applications for free air conditioning on April 15.

This resource benefits low-income families without air conditioning to help them stay cool during the summer heat.

Cooling Assistance benefits are provided on a first-come, first-served basis to eligible applicants.

Summer months are just around the corner and having an air conditioner is essential to cool off on the hottest days.

For that reason, New York State opened applications for the Cooling Assistance Benefit, which gives free air conditioning and installation to eligible New Yorkers in need.

Here what you need to know.

What is the Cooling Assistance Benefit?

If you are eligible, you may receive one Cooling Assistance benefit per applicant household for the purchase and installation of an air conditioner or a fan to help your home stay cool.

In circumstances where an air conditioner cannot be safely installed, a fan will be provided.

Only one air conditioner or fan, not to exceed $800 with installation for a window, portable air conditioner, or fan and not to exceed $1,000 for an existing wall sleeve unit, will be provided per applicant household.

What does it cover?

Cost of the air conditioner or fan

Administrative costs

Labor

Program support

Materials

Removal of your old unit

Minor repairs that are needed to safely install the new unit

Who is eligible?

Your household contains at least one of these: Your household’s gross monthly income is at or below the current income guidelines for your household size as posted in the following table, or You receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, or You receive Temporary Assistance (TA), or You receive Code A Supplemental Security Income (SSI Living Alone), or You received a HEAP Regular benefit greater than $21 in the current program year or received a HEAP Regular benefit equal to $21 during the current program year and live in government subsidized housing (like NYCHA or Section 8) with heat included in your rent; and

Your household contains at least one of these: At least one person with a documented medical condition that is exacerbated by extreme heat. This must be verified in writing by a physician, physician assistant, or nurse practitioner; or Someone age 60 or older; or A child under age 6; and

A member of your household is a U.S. Citizen or Qualified Non-Citizen; and

You currently do not have a working air conditioner or the one you have is at least five years old; and

You did not receive a HEAP-funded air conditioner in the last five years.

Here you can find the monthly gross income requirements for 2024-2025.

What documents do I need?

Proof of residence (where you live)

Proof of your income

Proof of identity

Proof of social security

Proof of medical condition

To see the documents you could submit, go here.

Where can I apply?

By Phone:

You may call your HEAP Local District Contact. The district will provide more information on eligibility, the application process, and required documentation.

In person:

You may apply in person at your HEAP Local District Contact

Online:

New York City Residents may apply for the HEAP Cooling Assistance benefit online by visiting access.nyc.gov

Where can I find more information?

You can visit this link.

Find more information for NYC residents.