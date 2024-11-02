Firefighter badly hurt after 40-foot fall at NYC building fire

A firefighter was badly injured Friday, not by the smoke or flames tearing through a Manhattan apartment building, but by a 40-foot fall.

The Hamilton Heights building ignited around 2:30 p.m. and quickly shot to five alarms, triggering a massive response from the FDNY. Huge flames could be seen shooting out from apartment windows on multiple floors.

Everyone inside the 6-story building on West 145th Street near Broadway managed to make it out with nothing more than minor injuries, but the fire destroyed an untold number of possessions and peoples' homes.

"I love everything," one resident said. "That's the only thing I can say. I lost everything."

The woman broke down in tears on Friday afternoon after losing her home and narrowly losing her mother, who managed to escape.

"Thanks to my niece who saw the fire that went and got her out, she would've been dead right now," she said.

The FDNY believes the fire started on the second floor of the building. It's cause was still unknown as of Saturday.

"The fire rapidly extended to the third, fourth, fifth and sixth floors, involving approximately 10 apartments," FDNY Chief of Operations Kevin Woods explained at a press conference.

One of the 200 firefighters responding to the fire fell 40 feet, according to the fire department.

"During the overhaul, [the firefighter] was backing down the stairs and stepped right into a window and then down about 40 feet of a shaft behind the building," FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker said.

Rescue medics were able to provide quick care to the firefighter after pulling out of the shaft and into an ambulance. At last check, he was in serious condition at the hospital.

"My thoughts are with you, my thoughts are with the department. You run towards fire, you run toward crises and you do that every single day," Councilman Shaun Abreu said at the press conference.

A resource center was established to help the displaced residents of the building find temporary housing. The city's emergency management officials said at least 40 people were being assisted.

Neighbors who witnessed the devastation also stepped in to help.

"Since I knew what happened, I went right to the store and bought some things out of pocket and that's what it is about," Sky Helvy said.

The FDNY said a total of nine people were injured.