Attention all music lovers! Governors Ball returns to Queens this weekend, celebrating its 15th anniversary with a legion of artists over the course of a three-day festival at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park.

Among the artists set to headline during the music festival: Tyler, the Creator, Benson Boone, Olivia Rodrigo, Feid, Glass Animals and Hozier. More than 50 other performers were also announced for the three-day festival.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The 2025 Governors Ball will take place from June 6 to June 8.