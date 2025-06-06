New York City

Governors Ball returns to Queens this weekend. Here's the full lineup

The music festival this year is being held on June 6-8 at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park. Benson Boone and Olivia Rodrigo are among the headliners.

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Attention all music lovers! Governors Ball returns to Queens this weekend, celebrating its 15th anniversary with a legion of artists over the course of a three-day festival at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park.

Among the artists set to headline during the music festival: Tyler, the Creator, Benson Boone, Olivia Rodrigo, Feid, Glass Animals and Hozier. More than 50 other performers were also announced for the three-day festival.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The 2025 Governors Ball will take place from June 6 to June 8.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

New York CityQueensConcerts
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us