A farm is giving out free eggs in NYC on Friday. Here are the locations

High eggs prices have been a concern for consumers across America this year.

Recently we got some good news. The average cost of a dozen large white eggs is now $4.90, compared with an all-time high of $8.64 on March 5, the United States Department of Agriculture said last week.

That's the lowest level registered since Dec. 20.

The prices, though, remain significantly higher than the long-term average of around $2.

To help people out, FarmerJawn will be giving away free eggs this Friday, March 21st, at various locations in New York City. The farm will give away 100 dozen eggs at each location.

Here's the list of locations where you can get free eggs this Friday

Brooklyn - Bed-Stuy

Place: Brown Butter Craft Bar & Kitchen

Address: 413 Tompkins Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11216

Time: 9 a.m.

Queens - Astoria

Place: Former Prince Abou’s Butchery

Address: 32-90 Steinway Street, Astoria, NY 11103

Time: 9 a.m.

Manhattan - Harlem