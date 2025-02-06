Flu cases in NYC reach 4-year high as CDC reports nationwide spike

What to Know State and local health officials are reporting a new wave of influenza cases that is entering its seventh week of widespread activity.

In New York City, over 24,000 cases of influenza were reported during the week ending in Jan. 24, a four percent increase from the previous week.

Health officials are asking the get stay protected from severe illness by getting vaccinated against the flu as "current reported cases are higher than during peaks in previous years."

State and local health officials are reporting a new wave of flu cases.

According to a NYC Health surveillance report that covers cases reported until Jan. 25, New York City had more than 24,000 flu cases, a 4% increase from the previous week -- and a 4-year high. At the state level, there were more than 51,000 reported cases.

Compared to this same time in January 2023, the city has almost 12,000 more reported flu cases.

The flu season usually happens in the fall and winter months. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that peak flu activity in the U.S. historically is in the month of February, followed by December and January.

At least 30 states are reporting "very high" flu activity levels, the CDC website that tracks nationwide flu data trends points out.

The last time New York reported over 50,000 influenza cases was in the last two weeks of December 2022, when COVID-19 rates spiked at the same time as the flu and RSV.

Flu symptoms usually start to show between one to four days after a person is exposed to the virus. The NYC Department of Health says typical symptoms fever, fatigue, chills, body aches, cough, runny or stuffy nose and sore throat.

This season, the city has reported 71 outbreaks at long-term facilities, 13 of which were reported during the fourth week of January.

The city's Health Department posted on X, formerly Twitter, urging New Yorkers to get vaccinated against the flu, saying the flu season is "in full force."

"Cases continue to increase, and current reported cases are higher than during peaks in previous years," the posts reads.

Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, suggested to NBC News that it may take another three months before the flu starts to quiet down.