Fleet Week New York has announced the schedule of ships arriving in the New York Harbor next month.

The celebration of the armed forces will take place May 21-27 and include two U.S. Navy ships, two Coast Guard Cutters and five U.S. Navy Academy Yard Patrol boats, according to an announcement.

This year's theme is “Honoring the Past, Defending the Future: 250 Years of Sea Service Excellence" as the Navy and Marine Corps celebrate their 250th birthday.

The USS New York will be one of the stars of the show. The amphibious transport dock ship was commissioned in 2009 and includes steel from the World Trade Center.

Fleet Week New York schedule of tours and ship locations

Here is Fleet Week New York's schedule from their announcement:

Manhattan, Pier 88 South: (Ship public tours on Friday & Saturday, May 23-24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock, USS New York (LPD 21) from Norfolk, Virginia

Manhattan, Pier 90 North : (Ship public tours on Friday & Saturday, May 23-24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Legend-class cutter USCGC Calhoun (WMSL-759) from Charleston, South Carolina

Harry DeWolf-class offshore patrol vessel HMCS Frédérick Rolette (AOPV 434) from Halifax, Canada (not available for tours)

Manhattan, Intrepid Museum, Pier 86 : (Ship public tours on Thursday & Friday, May 22-23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Five U.S. Naval Academy YPs from Annapolis, Maryland

Homeport Pier, Staten Island : (Ship public tours will be May 22 - 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) from Norfolk, Virginia

Bay-class cutter USCGC Sturgeon Bay (WTGB 109) from Bayonne, New Jersey