Fleet Week New York

USS New York among ships set to participate in Fleet Week 2025

Fleet Week will take place May 21-27 across Manhattan and Staten Island

By NBC New York Staff

Fleet Week New York has announced the schedule of ships arriving in the New York Harbor next month.

The celebration of the armed forces will take place May 21-27 and include two U.S. Navy ships, two Coast Guard Cutters and five U.S. Navy Academy Yard Patrol boats, according to an announcement.

This year's theme is “Honoring the Past, Defending the Future: 250 Years of Sea Service Excellence" as the Navy and Marine Corps celebrate their 250th birthday.

The USS New York will be one of the stars of the show. The amphibious transport dock ship was commissioned in 2009 and includes steel from the World Trade Center.

NEW ORLEANS - OCTOBER 13: In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the amphibious transport dock ship Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) New York transits the Mississippi River, after departing Northrop Grumman Ship Systems, October 13, 2009 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The New York has 7.5 tons of steel from the World Trade Center in her bow, and is scheduled to be commissioned November 7 in New York. (Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corey Lewis/U.S. Navy via Getty Images)
Getty Images
Getty Images
NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Fire boats escort the future USS New York as she passes lower Manhattan next to where the World Trade Center towers once stood November 2, 2009 in New York City. The ship, which is built with 7.5 tons of steel from the World Trade Center in her bow, is an amphibious transport dock ship and will be commissioned during a ceremony on November 7. As the ship entered New York Harbor where dozens of firefighters, family members of September 11 victims and onlookers gathered to watch, a detail aboard the 684-foot vessel fired a 21-gun salute. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Getty Images
Fleet Week New York schedule of tours and ship locations

Here is Fleet Week New York's schedule from their announcement:

Manhattan, Pier 88 South: (Ship public tours on Friday & Saturday, May 23-24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock, USS New York (LPD 21) from Norfolk, Virginia

Manhattan, Pier 90 North: (Ship public tours on Friday & Saturday, May 23-24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

  • Legend-class cutter USCGC Calhoun (WMSL-759) from Charleston, South Carolina
  • Harry DeWolf-class offshore patrol vessel HMCS Frédérick Rolette (AOPV 434) from Halifax, Canada (not available for tours)

Manhattan, Intrepid Museum, Pier 86: (Ship public tours on Thursday & Friday, May 22-23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

  • Five U.S. Naval Academy YPs from Annapolis, Maryland

Homeport Pier, Staten Island: (Ship public tours will be May 22 - 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

  • Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) from Norfolk, Virginia
  • Bay-class cutter USCGC Sturgeon Bay (WTGB 109) from Bayonne, New Jersey
JERSEY CITY, NJ - NOVEMBER 2: The future USS New York is seen in the Hudson River near the Manhattan skyline November 2, 2009, in Jersey City, New Jersey. The ship, which is built with 7.5 tons of steel from the World Trade Center in her bow, is an amphibious transport dock ship and will be commissioned during a ceremony on November 7. As the ship entered New York Harbor dozens of firefighters, family members of September 11 victims and onlookers gathered to watch. (Photo by Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Getty Images
