It's back, baby.

After four years off, the FDNY's tantalizing Calendar of Heroes returns for 2026.

Commissioner Robert Tucker, along with sponsors the FDNY Foundation and Firehoouse subs, unveiled the iconic calendar at Vanderbilt Plaza on Thursday.

Twenty-five FDNY firefighters, EMTs and paramedics are featured in the calendar, which is the first since 2021. It starts shipping July 3 from the FDNY Shop, but pre-orders are available.

Calendars are $25. Proceeds directly benefit the FDNY Foundation.