Emergency crews search for 15-year-old girl in water off Roosevelt Island

Divers from the FDNY and NYPD searched the East River near the Roosevelt Island Bridge for a 15-year-old girl on reports she went into the water and didn't come out, officials said.

The report of a person drowning came was called into first responders around 12:15 p.m. FDNY divers did not find anyone in the water after a search and turned over the scene to the NYPD, which continued to search using harbor units, according to both departments.

No information was available on what may have led to the incident or who crews were searching for other than a female teenager.

