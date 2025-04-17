DMV to process REAL IDs at New York International Auto Show

What to Know The DMV will bring its mobile office to the show, which will take place from April 18 to 27 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.

The New York DMV will be at the New York International Auto Show, which kicks off Friday, to process REAL IDs -- ahead of the deadline next month.

The DMV will bring its mobile office to the show, which will take place from April 18 to 27 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan. The DMV mobile location will be at booth number NC 1, Second Level, North Concourse.

DMV staff will not only be be processing REAL IDs, but also Enhanced ID upgrades.

“We are once again pleased to offer our customers an opportunity to do their DMV transactions at the Auto Show,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “While you are enjoying the show, you can also take a moment to apply for a REAL ID so you’re able to fly domestically going forward.”

The auto show comes ahead of the May 7 deadline which will require passengers on domestic flights to have a REAL ID-compliant identification.

It's important to note that DMV staff on site will not take cash, but can take checks, debit payment, credit cards, Google Wallet and Samsung or Apple Pay.

For more information on the New York International Auto Show, click here.