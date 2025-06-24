The extreme, triple-digit heat that has enveloped the tri-state — and left the entire Eastern half of the U.S. sizzling — shattered temperature records on Tuesday, including one at Central Park that dated back to the 1800s.

High-temperature records were broken at all tri-state area climate reporting sites for the day. More than 150 million people woke up to heat warnings and forecasters at the National Weather Service expected dozens of places to tie or set new daily high temperature records.

The high for Central Park reached 99 degrees Tuesday — just shy of the 100 degrees that was predicted, but was still the hottest temperature recorded there since July 18, 2012 (when it actually hit 100 degrees).

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

It was also enough to break the June 24 record of 96 degrees, which had been set in 1888. It has even been about four years since we have seen temperatures reach 98.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

It would have been the earliest Central Park had ever hit 100 degrees, beating the current record by two days (June 26, 1954).

John F. Kennedy Airport hit 102 degrees by 3 p.m., the first time it hit triple digits since 2013. But it wasn't even the hottest airport in the area; that would be Newark Airport, which reached 103 on the day. That's the highest temperature the New Jersey transit hub has seen on June 24 since 1966.

Other spots breaking records from that same year: Islip, on Long Island, which hit 100, and Bridgeport, Connecticut, which hit 95. Poughkeepsie hit 100 for the first time since 2013.

Part of what has make this run of heat so notable is just how early in the season it is coming. Record high temperatures for late June generally sit in the mid-90s. With temperatures getting into the triple digits for much of our area, records were broken on both Monday and Tuesday.

“Every East Coast state today from Maine to Florida has a chance of 100 degree actual temperature,” said private meteorologist Ryan Maue, a former National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration chief scientist. “Getting Maine to 100 degrees is infrequent.”

Tuesday’s heat came on top of 39 new or tied heat records Monday. But just as dangerous as triple digit heat is the lack of cooling at night, driven by the humidity.

“You get the combination of the extreme heat and humidity but no relief,” said Jacob Asherman, a meteorologist at the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center. “It’s kind of been just everything stacked on top of itself.... It just speaks to how strong this heat wave is. This is a pretty, pretty extreme event.”

Asherman and Maue said Tuesday would be the peak of the high pressure system that sits on top of the Mid-Atlantic and keeps the heat and humidity turned up several notches.

“It’s oppressing,” Maue said, adding that the dome is pushing the heat down.

Con Edison is asking all of New York City customers to avoid using energy-intensive appliances such as washers, dryers, and microwaves during peak hours. The company also asks that people limit unnecessary air conditioning use. If you have two ACs, use one -- and set it to the highest comfortable temperature.

Customers can report outages and check service restoration status at conEd.com/reportoutage, with Con Edison’s mobile app for iOS or Android devices, or by calling 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633).

We're asking customers in certain neighborhoods of Brooklyn and Queens to conserve energy while crews repair equipment. We've reduced voltage by 8 percent in the areas to protect equipment and maintain service as repairs are completed. More info at: https://t.co/8pDwZ7ncFA pic.twitter.com/00g9ezGbEp — Con Edison (@ConEdison) June 24, 2025

So when does it all get better? Not Wednesday, that's for sure.

Temperatures don’t reach the same level, but it’s still going to be another hot and humid day. And even without threatening records, the level of danger associated with Wednesday’s heat remains high. This is in part due to the near triple digit heat indices we will once again face. But also due to this being our third day in the heat wave.

This is a heat wave where overnight low temperatures have been holding in the 80s, providing little to no relief. And that takes a toll on the body, especially over a prolonged period of time.

The good news is that Wednesday is the third and final day of our heat wave. We are tracking the return of showers and storms as early as the afternoon. And this will go a long way to help knock down temperatures for the latter half of the week.

A large area of high pressure parked over the eastern half of the country has been responsible for this week’s heat. When a high-pressure system stalls over a given region it acts as a heat pump, fueling a drastic and sustained rise in temperatures.

Think of high pressure like a lid on a pot. Surface temperatures heat up and as that air starts to rise, high pressure seals it over that region. Then when that hot air sinks back down, it compresses and reheats, keeping that heat locked in place.

But that area of high pressure is finally starting to move away from us on Wednesday, allowing showers and storms to dip back into the region, bringing cooler air along with it.

We’ll start to see isolated storms popping up on Wednesday, but nothing widespread.

We’ll see a greater chance for showers starting early Thursday, which will deliver an overall soggier day than its predecessor. But it will also be significantly cooler: highs will only be in the upper 70s near 80.

And if you’re really craving lower temperatures, Friday’s highs stay in the low 70s.

But these significantly cooler temperatures are short-lived as we are already back in the 80s by the weekend. This kicks off a run of more traditionally “summertime” weather into next week: temperatures in the mid 80s, with a stretch of spotty storm chances.

Voters sweat their way to the polls

The heat hit New York City as residents headed to the polls to vote in the city’s primary election. In the Queens neighborhood of Jackson Heights, Rekha Malhotra was handing out flyers in support of Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani while wearing a pink electric fan around their neck.

“It’s 90 bazillian degrees and here I am,” said Malhotra, an event DJ. “I could have been phone banking.”

“I have all the things — hat, ice and this,” Malhotra added, pulling out a commercial-grade spray bottle from their bag.

The heat and humidity during the day was compounded by humid nights where the temperatures don’t drop much and the human body and the electric bill don’t get a break to recover from the worst of the day, said Bernadette Woods Placky, chief meteorologist at Climate Central.

“The longer the heat lasts, the more it wears on the body, the more it wears on the health, the more it where’s under the energy bill,” Woods Placky said. “So one day is going to take a hit, but then when that combines with another day and night, and then another day at night, it just continues to add up.”

Amtrak reported delays Tuesday due to speed restrictions caused by the heat on routes that went through Washington, Philadelphia and New York.

And in New Hampshire, two 16-year-old hikers were rescued from a mountain in Jaffrey late Monday afternoon, overcome by the heat, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. They were described as being in and out of consciousness and taken to a hospital.

Tips to save energy in a heat wave

The utility offers the following energy- (and therefore, money-) saving tips on its website: