2 house cats in NYC test positive for bird flu, health dept. says

New York City's health department confirmed two cases in separate households where cats tested positive for the bird flu, officials announced Friday.

Acting Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse released a statement saying the cats were infected with H5 avian influenza, and warned owners to take precautions when it comes to feeding pets.

"Pet owners are reminded not to feed their pets raw food or raw milk. Additionally, pet owners should prevent cats from roaming outdoors where they may come in contact with wild birds or other animals," Morse said.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Health officials were still investigating how the cats became infected with bird flu. They also did not share specifics on the animals' current conditions.

According to the NYC Health Department, our feline friends can contract bird flu by eating infected birds, drinking raw (unpasteurized) milk, and eating raw pet food.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Owners should look out for signs of fever, runny nose, water eyes, difficulty breathing, loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea and behavioral changes.

Morse reminded New Yorkers that the risk of catching bird flu "remains low."

"Bird flu viruses present a wider risk to the general public only if the virus develops the ability to transmit between people — which we have not seen," Morse added.