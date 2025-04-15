Unionized beer delivery and distribution workers went on strike Tuesday morning after the union and Manhattan Beer & Beverage Distributors failed to reach a new contract covering 600 employees.

The strike over alleged unfair labor practices, which impacts four of the company's five facilities, could impact thousands of bars and restaurants around the city.

The workers claim they have submitted a plan to Manhattan Beer & Beverage for them to pay an additional $1.50 per hour to increase future pension benefits, but the company has bypassed the union in favor of direct talks to unionized workers to build support for the employer exit the employees' pension fund.

"Manhattan Beer has provoked this and brought us to a strike by trying to get around the union and bargaining directly with the workers. This is disrespectful, an unlawful slap in the face to these workers, and has made negotiations harder," said Alberto Arroyo, co-manager of the union representing the beer delivery and distribution workers.

The union representing the workers, Laundry, Distribution and Food Service Joint Board, Workers United/SEIU union, has two active complaints against the company in the National Labor Relations Board for alleged unfair labor practices.

Manhattan Beer & Beverages distributes brands such as Corona, Coors Light, Blue Moon, Heineken and White Claw to New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley, according to the company's website. The company declined to provide a comment to NBC New York about the labor dispute.

Workers on strike are responsible for stocking products, preparing orders and delivering and distributing beer, wine and ciders to restaurants, bodegas and supermarkets.