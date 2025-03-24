B train service suspended during Monday PM commute

Commuters looking to head home Monday evening were warned to avoid the "B" train line, where service was temporarily suspended in both directions citywide after 5 p.m.

The MTA had advised passengers to take the C/D/Q trains instead.

"We are addressing a signal problem at Coney Island-Stillwell Av.," the MTA said on social media at the time.

The MTA said just before 6 p.m. that service had resumed in both directions once again, but residual delays could be expected.