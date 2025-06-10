Anti-ICE protesters gather in NYC's Foley Square amid ongoing demonstrations in LA

Demonstrators are gathering in New York City's Foley Square in lower Manhattan Tuesday evening protesting recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids around the country.

The NYPD is closely monitoring the situation telling News 4 they're well prepared and well equipped to keep the situation peaceful. As of 7:15 p.m., at least 1500 people were protesting and multiple people were taken into custody, according to law enforcement sources.

Protesters said the people of Los Angeles have courageously stood up to President Donald Trump and they are refusing to remain silent, demanding ICE get out of their communities. They want deportations and ICE raids to stop.

In public comments, Mayor Eric Adams has made it clear the violence playing out in Los Angeles will not be tolerated in New York City.

"NYC will always be a place to peacefully protest, but we will not allow violence and lawlessness," the mayor said. "The escalation of protests in LA is unacceptable and won’t be tolerated if attempted in our city. We have the best police department in the world that is prepared to handle any issues that may arise."

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch added she’s been in touch with federal partners saying, “The NYPD knows how to police protests in a manner that maintains public safety and upholds the law.”

The city was warning commuters traveling through the Foley Square area to expect intermittent road closures, traffic delays and a heavy police presence, as a result of the protests.

In recent weeks, federal authorities have reportedly been grabbing migrants who appear at court for routine appointments. Many have been whisked off, and court officials close their cases. Demonstrators say the NYPD isn't supposed to be collaborating with ICE and that's what the department is doing.

The NYPD says it cooperates with federal agencies on criminal investigations only.

Tisch reinforced the message Monday, saying, "As a matter of law we don't engage in civil immigration enforcement. We will continue to follow the law."

Tisch said any attacks against law enforcement will be met with a swift and decisive response. Prosecutors from the Southern District of New York are also urging peaceful protests — warning folks not to commit violence or damage property — or face prosecution.

Protests were largely peaceful in Foley Square Monday, with a dozen or so speakers. New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams called the new travel ban "steeped in white supremacy," while others drew parallels to Donald Trump's 2017 ban. They say the new rule is an extension of that -- and more changes may come.

Mario Bruzzone, of the New York Immigration Coalition, said that "350,000 New Yorkers are born in countries affected by this ban."

Over the weekend, President Trump deployed hundreds of National Guard soldiers to downtown Los Angeles, which became the flash point for protests nationwide as thousands took to the streets, shutting down major highways as officers used tear gas and other law enforcement measures to try to subdue the crowd.

He authorized the deployment of another 2,000 this week and also put 700 Marines from Twentynine Palms, Calif. on standby. The Guard was deployed specifically to protect federal buildings, including the downtown detention center where protesters concentrated.

In Lower Manhattan, a much smaller contingent of protesters got involved in a standoff with police around Federal Plaza Saturday, looking to stop ongoing immigration raids. At least nine protesters were taken into custody. A similar number were arrested in Monday's protest.