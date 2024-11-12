Amtrak service suspended between NY Penn Station and New Haven after fire near tracks

A fire that broke out near train tracks in the Bronx has led to all Amtrak service between NY Penn Station and New Haven getting suspended for the rest of Tuesday, according to the transit agency.

A transformer fire burning near Bronxdale and Sacket avenues in the Parkchester neighborhood was sparked around 3 p.m. Plumes of black smoke could be seen pouring into the sky and making the tracks impassable for trains. Amtrak also stated a brush fire had broken out in the same area, though it was not clear which blaze started first, or if one led to the other.

There was no estimated timetable for normal Amtrak operations to return.

Service Disruption: All service between New York (NYP) and New Haven (NHV) is suspended for the remainder of the day.https://t.co/a0kTuR8Rhv — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) November 12, 2024

All Amtrak trains that were approaching Penn Station were being moved out of the area at reduced speeds. In addition to all service between Penn Station and New Haven being suspended, Amtrak said there would be limited services between Boston and New Haven.

Metro-North would honor Amtrak tickets, the transit agency said, but only for trains departing from Grand Central Terminal.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.