Is alternate side parking suspended today? What NYC drivers need to know

A winter storm bringing snow, ice and sleet is hitting the New York City metro area Thursday morning, and city officials suspended alternate side parking ahead of the anticipated inclement weather.

The system arrives in the New York City metro area in the pre-dawn hours Thursday. At the onset, precipitation will be entirely snow. It won’t be heavy snow, but it is still enough to reduce visibility and make for some slippery conditions for people hitting the roads. Take it easy and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination, especially if you’re travelling on untreated roads.

As the morning goes on, warmer air moves into the region and precipitation switches from snow to sleet, freezing rain and rain, though the exact type of precipitation will differ based on timing and location.

For South Jersey, a brief period of sleet and freezing rain mixes in with the snow before switching to all rain by sunrise. If you are out on the roads early, you’ll primarily have the thin dusting of snow to contend with. But if your commute puts you on the roads closer to rush hour, the relatively warmer temperatures in conjunction with the rain will result in a good amount of slush on the roads.

Into North and Central Jersey, there is a better chance of seeing some light icing during peak commute hours, especially on untreated sidewalks, bridges, and roadways. This will come on top of the initial pre-dawn snowfall.

Is alternate side parking suspended Thursday?

The New York City Department of Transportation said alternate-side parking regulations is suspended for Thursday due to the weather.

Parking meters remain in effect for Thursday.

Alternate side parking @NYCASP regulations will be suspended tomorrow, Thursday, February 6, 2025 for weather operations. Parking meters will remain in effect. pic.twitter.com/OvjXOig7bz — NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) February 5, 2025

Jersey City is among the other jurisdictions suspending alternate side parking on Thursday.