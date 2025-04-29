New York City parents, rejoice.

Mayor Eric Adams announced a sweeping new "After-School for All" plan on Tuesday, one designed to make childcare affordable and accessible to everyday New Yorkers on an everyday basis.

The plan, part of Adams' upcoming executive budget, includes a new $331 million commitment to support the effort to bring after-school to all public school students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

It's the first time the city is trying to strengthen and scale after-school programs, with the goal of achieving universal access. Former Mayor Bill de Blasio previously introduced universal 3- and 4-K programs citywide.

The new funding will support the addition of 20,000 new seats over the next three school years, bringing the total number of public school students served by universal after-school programming to 184,000 with a total investment of $755 million annually.

"That’s 184,000 students who will be able to participate in sports, robotics, the arts, field trips, and more — discovering their passions and building relationships with their classmates," Adams said in a statement.

"Our parents shouldn’t have to choose between picking up their child or working a job to put food on the table — and now they won’t have to," he added. "This is what it looks like to deliver on our mission of making New York City a safer, more affordable city that is the best place to raise a family."