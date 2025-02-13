Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Danielle Sassoon has resigned, a senior official said Thursday.

Sassoon provided a two-sentence resignation letter, which did not reference the highly-publicized directive from the Department of Justice to dismiss the current case again New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a senior official says. But the news of Sassoon's departure comes just three days after the order from Washington.

"Moments ago, I submitted my resignation to the attorney general. As I told her, it has been my greatest honor to represent the United States and to pursue justice as a prosecutor in the Southern District of New York. It has been privilege to be your colleague, and I will be watching with pride as you continue your service to the United States," read an e-mail from Sassoon, according to an official who received the note.

The DOJ order to dismiss the corruption case against the mayor had come from Acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, the number-two official at the Justice Department under new Attorney General Pam Bondi. Bove's memo said federal prosecutors needed to drop the case in part because it impacted his ability to tackle “illegal immigration and violent crime."

The case, according to the docket, has not been dropped. When SDNY refused to drop the case, it was reassigned to the DOJ Public Integrity Section (PIN), two sources told NBC News. The acting head of PIN also refused the dismiss the case and resigned.

Adams has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has denied any wrongdoing, saying the case was politically motivated.

In his memo, Bove suggested that the case against Adams was political. It “cannot be ignored that Mayor Adams criticized the prior Administration’s immigration policies before the charges were filed,” Bove wrote.

There is no evidence to suggest that the charges were pursued for that reason.

Sassoon started in the office as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in 2016 and most recently was the co-chief of the Criminal Appeals Division before becoming the acting U.S. Attorney. She was perhaps best known for her prosecution of the former FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman Fried.

It is not immediately known who will take over the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York with Sassoon's departure.