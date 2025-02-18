Woman shot in face with crossbow in northern New Jersey: BCPO

Authorities are investigating what they are calling "an attempted homicide" after a woman was shot in the face with a crossbow in northern New Jersey Monday afternoon.

Shortly before 6 p.m. the Saddle Brook Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a woman who was seriously injured at her job, a business on Route 46 East, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Saddle Brook Police Department said in a joint statement.

When officers arrived, they found that she had been shot in the face with a crossbow, authorities said. The suspect fled the scene. It is unclear if the authorities know who her assailant is.

The woman was taken to an area hospital to be treated for her serious injuries, authorities said, adding that she is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information was not immediately available.