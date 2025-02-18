New Jersey

Woman shot in face with crossbow at NJ pet store weeks after bizarre parrot theft

Authorities are investigating the woman's case as an attempted homicide

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The owner of a New Jersey pet store where a $7,000 parrot was stolen a few weeks ago is now the victim of an attempted homicide, police and colleagues say, after someone shot her in the face with a crossbow.

There's no immediate indication the shooting and theft at Birds by Joe 2 on Route 46 in Saddle Brook are related.

According to investigators, the owner was attacked shortly before 6 p.m. Monday. The suspect ran off after shooting her in the face. It's not clear if she knew her assailant, nor if authorities have any leads.

The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries and is expected to survive. Colleagues said she is recovering and the store is closed for now.

Earlier this month, an African grey parrot worth $7,000 was stolen from the same pet shop.

News 4 New York's Rana Novini reports on the exotic bird that was stolen and the owners plea for its return. 

