Woman shot in face with crossbow at NJ pet store weeks after bizarre parrot theft

The owner of a New Jersey pet store where a $7,000 parrot was stolen a few weeks ago is now the victim of an attempted homicide, police and colleagues say, after someone shot her in the face with a crossbow.

There's no immediate indication the shooting and theft at Birds by Joe 2 on Route 46 in Saddle Brook are related.

According to investigators, the owner was attacked shortly before 6 p.m. Monday. The suspect ran off after shooting her in the face. It's not clear if she knew her assailant, nor if authorities have any leads.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries and is expected to survive. Colleagues said she is recovering and the store is closed for now.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Earlier this month, an African grey parrot worth $7,000 was stolen from the same pet shop.

News 4 New York's Rana Novini reports on the exotic bird that was stolen and the owners plea for its return.