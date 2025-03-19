New Jersey

Woman found dead near train tracks in New Jersey

Few details were immediately available on the case. Here's what we know so far

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead near some train tracks in Paterson.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired near 27th Street and 19th Avenue around 3 a.m. Wednesday found the woman with a gunshot wound. She has not been identified. It wasn't clear where she was shot.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

No other details on the circumstances were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Passaic County prosecutor's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

New JerseyPaterson
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us