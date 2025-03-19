Woman found dead near train tracks in New Jersey

Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead near some train tracks in Paterson.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired near 27th Street and 19th Avenue around 3 a.m. Wednesday found the woman with a gunshot wound. She has not been identified. It wasn't clear where she was shot.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details on the circumstances were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Passaic County prosecutor's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO.