When could NJ Transit go on strike?: What commuters need to know about a possible work stoppage

By NBC New York Staff

NJ Transit locomotive engineers could soon walk off the job, bringing to a halt a rail service used by 350,000 commuters in the event of a work stoppage.

As of Thursday morning, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen union and NJ Transit representatives were still meeting in negotiations hoping to reach an agreement prior to a potential strike.

Concerns over a possible strike have already led to NJ Transit saying it will not provide any rail or bus service to fans heading to the Shakira concerts Thursday and Friday nights at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, leading concertgoers to seek alternative ways to get to the event.

Many are asking if NJ Transit has gone on strike. The answer is no, not yet.

When would a NJ Transit strike start?

If an agreement is not reached for a deal between locomotive engineers and NJ Transit, a strike would begin at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time on Friday. The impact would be felt immediately as NJ Transit service would end ahead of the Friday morning commute and any weekend travel.

NJ Transit issued a "critical service advisory" on Thursday ahead of a possible strike advising rail passengers to complete their trips by 11:59 p.m. Thursday night, at the latest.

"Due to a potential rail stoppage, NJ TRANSIT strongly advises all train customers to complete their travels and arrive at their final destination no later than 11:59 PM tonight," the advisory said.

A possible strike would specifically apply to NJ Transit rail service, not to bus service. NJ Transit buses would continue to operate in the event of a rail strike.

