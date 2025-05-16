Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of tri-state; tornado risk rises Saturday

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 5 p.m. Friday for Central and South Jersey, as intense storms are likely to slice through the area from midday through the afternoon.

We’re capping an unsettled week with a flurry of stormy weather Friday and Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the tri-state area on a low-level severe storm alert both days. Sunday looks to be the better day of the weekend – dry and mild in the city.

Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

Storms will be isolated in nature, meaning that at any given time most of the tri-state will be dry with discrete storm cells dotting the landscape. On Friday the threat level in the metro New York City Area will be low – 1 on a scale from 1 to 5. On Saturday, it will bump up to Level 2.

On Friday, although storms could happen anywhere in the tri-state, the strongest are most likely to form in South Jersey and areas west of New York City. As for timing, midday through early evening – the warmest part of the day – is when most of the storms will form.

The greatest threat will be damaging straight-line wind, with hail a secondary threat. Flooding is possible, but will be generally minor and very isolated to the heaviest downpours only. Tornadoes are not anticipated, but any time strong to severe storms develop you can never rule them out.

By Saturday, the risk area expands. Most of the tri-state area will shift up to Level 2. Storms will still be scattered in nature, but a little more numerous than on Friday. And, like Friday’s storms, most will flare up in the afternoon and early evening on Saturday.

Straight-line wind will still be the main threat, but atmospheric conditions will be slightly more conducive to tornado formation, too.

While storms are possible for the first two games of the subway series that starts Friday, the games will likely go off without significant weather problems. Because storms will be scattered in nature, the likelihood for rain delays will be low. And on Sunday, the weather will be pristine!

Sunday will be the better half of the weekend, for sure. A cold front will move through the region Saturday night, sweeping the severe weather threat away. With that in mind, expect more sunshine, lower humidity and very comfortable temperatures for the second half of the weekend.