Following a week of delays and cancellations at Newark Liberty International Airport due to FAA equipment issues and staffing shortages, the CEO of United Airlines said the company has no choice but to unilaterally cancel flights from its schedule.

Starting this weekend, United will cancel 35 roundtrip flights per day from its Newark schedule, United CEO Scott Kirby said in a letter to customers.

Three times this week, flights through Newark faced significant delays for a combination of issues, compounded by ongoing runway construction at the airport.

The FAA has experienced equipment issues at its Philadelphia TRACON center, which helps manages the airspace around Newark Liberty, causing delays for passengers. The FAA said it has also had air controller staffing shortages.

"Unfortunately, the technology issues were compounded as over 20% of the FAA controllers for EWR walked off the job. Keep in mind, this particular air traffic control facility has been chronically understaffed for years and without these controllers, it’s now clear – and the FAA tells us – that Newark airport cannot handle the number of planes that are scheduled to operate there in the weeks and months ahead," Kirby said in his letter.

In response to question about Kirby's letter, the FAA said, "The FAA is slowing arrivals and departures at Newark Liberty International Airport due to runway construction at Newark and staffing issues at Philadelphia TRACON, which guides aircraft in and out of the airport."

Experts said there are no signs the problems would ease as travel picks up going into the summer.

"Therein lies many of your problems that are ongoing and are going to get worse as the summer season progresses and we have far more tourists and flights trying to get in all these airports," said aviation expert JP Tristani.

Kirby said he spoke Friday with U.S Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy about the ongoing issues. On Thursday, Duffy said the FAA plans to offer financial incentives to deal with a shortage of 3,000 controllers and "supercharge" its workforce. Duffy said more announcements are coming about new air traffic control infrastructure.

NBC New York has reached out to the Port Authority, which manages Newark Airport, for comment.