Gusty winds bring down large tree on NJ school bus: Officials

Ten students and a bus driver are recovering after gusty winds blew a massive tree onto a school bus in Tewksbury Township, New Jersey Friday morning, officials said.

The accident happened just after 8 a.m. at Fairmont Road East and Addison Drive. Photos from the scene show extensive damage to the roof and much of the bus.

All 11 people on the bus were taken to Hunterdon Medical Center, but police said none of the injuries were life-threatening. No further details about their condition were available.

School officials were at the hospital to meet parents and help them connect with their children who were being treated.