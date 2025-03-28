Out-of-control tractor trailer carrying frozen chicken bursts into flames in NJ crash

A tractor trailer full of frozen chicken was seen rolling down a street in a New Jersey town before crashing and bursting into flames, and the incident was caught on camera.

The truck was seen going backwards down a street on a hill in Fairview Wednesday morning. Moments later, it slammed into an unoccupied parked car on Industrial Avenue. The tractor trailer then burst into flames.

Police believe the truck had lost its brakes. The driver managed to get out safely before the crash.

A nearby building was also struck by the parked car, but no one was inside at the time.

No injuries were reported.