Three people shot and wounded in Newark

Newark police are investigating after three people were shot Wednesday morning near West Side Park, officials said.

Two women and one man were injured in the shooting, which happened around 10:15 a.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda.

Miranda said police located a man and woman on the 600 block of South 17th Street and a third victim, a woman, on the 400 block of South 17th Street.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The male victim is in critical condition while the two women are in stable condition, officials said.

The motive for the shooting is unclear and the investigation is ongoing.