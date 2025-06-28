3 teens shot, 1 killed within 24-hour span in Newark: Law enforcement

Three teens were shot, one of whom died as a result, in a span of less than 24 hours in Newark, according to law enforcement.

The first shooting occurred around 6 p.m. Thursday on Brookdale Avenue, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said. Two teens, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, were struck by bullets during the gunfire, though it was not immediately clear how many shots were fired at the time.

The 16-year-old, a boy, was pronounced dead at University Hospital hours later. The condition of the other teen was not known.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A day later, around 5:30 p.m. Friday, police were called to Huntington Terrace near Lehigh Avenue after reports of a shooting, Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda said. Officers found a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound at the scene.

The victim was taken to University Hospital, where she was in critical condition, according to Miranda.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

None of the victims have been identified. Police did not state whether the shootings were believed to be connected in any way. Investigations into both shootings were ongoing.