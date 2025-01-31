Armed robbers lead NJ cops on chase in stolen mail truck: Police

Four people, two women and two men, were arrested on stolen property and other charges after they allegedly committed an armed robbery and led police on a chase -- in a stolen USPS vehicle.

According to Bloomfield Police, the mail truck was stolen out of Bloomfield four days before it was used in the armed robbery, the details of which weren't clear. It was Wednesday that detectives saw it speeding in Bloomfield and tried to pull it over, ultimately pursuing it into East Orange.

While in East Orange, the truck contacted two other vehicles and became disabled. No one was injured in the crash. The four suspects tried to run away from the scene but were quickly apprehended.

Two of the suspects face eluding charges in addition to resisting by flight and receiving stolen property.