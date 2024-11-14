New Jersey

Six Flags Great Adventure announces end of Kingda Ka to make way for new ‘record-breaking' coaster

The Green Lantern ride will also be sunset to make away for a new coaster set to debut in 2026

By NBC New York Staff

Six Flags Great Adventure announced some major changes to its attraction lineup on Thursday.

The amusement park will be closing Kingda Ka and Green Lantern coasters to make room for a new "multi-world-record-breaking launch roller coaster" that will debut at Six Flags in 2026.

No additional details were released about the new ride.

Kingda Ka was considered world's fastest and tallest coaster, according to Six Flags. It would take guests 45 stories in the air and launch from zero to 128 miles per hour in mere seconds. The ride debuted in 2005.

“We understand that saying goodbye to beloved rides can be difficult, and we appreciate our guests' passion. These changes are an important part of our growth and dedication to delivering exceptional new experiences. We look forward to sharing more details next summer,” park president Brian Bacica said in a press release.

Six Flags also announced it will debut The Flash: Vertical Velocity boomerang coaster ride in 2025.

Construction on the yet-to-be-announced coaster will start soon.

