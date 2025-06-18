Severe thunderstorm watch hits NJ ahead of more widespread storm risk Thursday

Heat and humidity have returned with a vengeance, and as is often the case, so too has the risk of storms.

There is a slight risk for severe weather on Wednesday, mainly in Central and South Jersey. If your evening commute takes you along the shore, you might find yourself in a downpour.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Monmouth and Ocean counties. Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

By Thursday, a hot southwest wind sends temperatures even higher, to near 90 degrees in New York City. The rapid warm-up comes with an increasing storm chance.

The severe weather risk rises Thursday and becomes an issue for most of the tri-state. The first half of the day will be warm and dry. The lunch hour will be dry, but by the evening commute storms are much more likely, ahead of a cold front approaching from the west.

Anticipate periods of heavy rain along with a few rumbles of thunder. Within the strongest storms, damaging wind gusts and even hail are possible. Localized flooding is also a concern where storms are the strongest.

Be especially careful when driving on low-lying roads and in poor drainage areas.

The cold front sweeps through Thursday night, ending our rain chances and leading into a much drier Friday. The air behind the front is not cold, either.

Unlike our last few weekends, temperatures will not drop as we head into Saturday and Sunday. In fact, highs will climb back into the upper 80s, even 90s, as a very strong dome of high pressure sets up over the eastern half of the country.

The string of 90-degree days will last much of next week – the first full week of summer – and deliver not only the city’s first 90-degree day of the year, but its first heat wave of the season. Right on time!

The high-pressure ridge sets up over the eastern seaboard next week and, in addition to keeping us hot, will keep our rain chances away.

Humidity will be ramping up along with the temperature next week, too, so the “feels like” temperature is going to be wilting. Expect the heat index to be well into triple digits next week – as early as Monday.

This type of heat is dangerous, especially because it is coming on so quickly, before our bodies have any chance to acclimate to it. Because of this, be extra careful outside next week. Limit your time outside, limit strenuous physical activity, stay in the shade as much as possible, and drink plenty of water.

Summer is a long season, and we are just getting started.