New Jersey

Children hurt, one seriously, in NJ school bus crash

It wasn't clear where the bus was headed at the time of the accident

By NBC New York Staff

One child was seriously hurt and several others were injured in a crash involving a school bus and a GMC van in New Jersey Thursday, authorities say.

A call about a crash in Wall Township, near I-195, came in around 7:20 a.m.

Chopper footage from the scene showed a mini school bus on its side. The roof appeared cut open, as if it had been used for an emergency exit. Another vehicle appeared damaged, possibly from a head-on collision.

It wasn't clear how many people were on the bus at the time, nor where the vehicle was headed. New Jersey State Police said in addition to the seriously hurt child, the school bus driver and three other children on the bus had minor injuries. They were taken to a hospital for treatment and are expected to be fine.

The driver of the GMC wasn't hurt.

Traffic was shut down in the area as authorities investigated.

