New Jersey

NJ pet store customer arrested for shooting owner in face with crossbow: BCPO

Authorities are investigating the woman's case as an attempted homicide

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A previous customer of a New Jersey pet store was charged with attempted murder a day after allegedly shooting the owner in the face with a crossbow Monday night, prosecutors said.

The pet store is the same where a $7,000 parrot was stolen a few weeks ago. There's no immediate indication the shooting and theft at Birds by Joe 2 on Route 46 in Saddle Brook are related.

According to investigators, the owner was attacked shortly before 6 p.m. Monday. The suspect ran off after shooting her in the face.

Fifty-three-year-old Raymond Carey, of Hasbrouck Heights was arrested Tuesday, shortly before 1 p.m. in Pine Beach after he fled the scene following the shooting in a vehicle that was parked outside the business, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.

The woman managed to disarm her attacker and ran to a neighboring business pleading for help while her alleged attacker escaped. She was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries and is expected to survive. Colleagues said she is recovering and the store is closed for now.

Carey has since been charged with first degree attempted murder, third degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth degree obstructing the administration of law.

Attorney information for Carey was not immediately known.

News 4 New York's Rana Novini reports on the exotic bird that was stolen and the owners plea for its return. 

