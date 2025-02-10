I-80 eastbound closed in New Jersey for sinkhole repairs

A highway in New Jersey is closed Monday morning for repairs to the roadway after a possible sinkhole appeared.

I-80 eastbound is closed in Wharton in Morris County as NJDOT works to repair a depression that emerged, officials side. Drivers in the area are being detoured at exit 34 after a depression was seen in the center lane of I-80 around 6:45 a.m. Monday.

Crews have not yet determined the cause of the depression. NJDOT said I-80 eastbound will remain closed until further notice.

NJDOT is advising drivers to take exit 28 to route 46 eastbound or route 10 eastbound, rather than waiting for the detour at exit 34.

A massive sinkhole appeared in the same area in December as a result of an abandoned mineshaft.