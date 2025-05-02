Route 46 closed in Warren County as wildfire breaks out

Route 46 is closed in both directions in Warren County after a wildfire broke out Friday afternoon, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire service.

The closure is between Liberty Township and Hackettstown.

Residents and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is responding to a wildfire burning in Hackettstown, Warren County.



ROADS AFFECTED

⚠️ Route 46 closed from Liberty Twp. to Hackettstown pic.twitter.com/sbd7a5HMwC — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) May 2, 2025