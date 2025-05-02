New Jersey

Route 46 closed in Warren County as wildfire breaks out

Route 46 is closed in both directions in Warren County after a wildfire broke out Friday afternoon, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire service.

The closure is between Liberty Township and Hackettstown.

Residents and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
