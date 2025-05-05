New Jersey residents may have some A-list celebrity sightings these days.

Academy Award-winning actor and New York City favorite Robert De Niro was seen filming a new movie in New Jersey.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh posted a picture with the actor on Friday captioned, "ROBERT DE NIRO! The two-time Academy Award winner was in Paterson filming a new movie today. Our city continues to attract major motion pictures and is considered by many as being Hollywood East!"

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

No word on where exactly in Paterson the filming took place.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to Montclair Local, De Niro is currently filming his new movie, "The Whisper Man," in the state with upcoming shoot dates for Montclair later in May.

Also cast in the movie are "Severance" star Adam Scott and "White Lotus" star Michelle Monaghan.

The movie is being produced and distributed by Netflix which describes the movie as "When his 8-year-old son is abducted, a widowed crime writer looks to his estranged father, a retired former police detective, for help, only to discover a connection with the decades-old case of a convicted serial killer known as “The Whisper Man.”