Paterson

Robert De Niro spotted filming new movie in New Jersey

The award-winning actor is reportedly shooting a movie with "Severance" star Adam Scott and "White Lotus" star Michelle Monaghan

By NBC New York Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

New Jersey residents may have some A-list celebrity sightings these days.

Academy Award-winning actor and New York City favorite Robert De Niro was seen filming a new movie in New Jersey.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh posted a picture with the actor on Friday captioned, "ROBERT DE NIRO! The two-time Academy Award winner was in Paterson filming a new movie today. Our city continues to attract major motion pictures and is considered by many as being Hollywood East!"

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

No word on where exactly in Paterson the filming took place.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

According to Montclair Local, De Niro is currently filming his new movie, "The Whisper Man," in the state with upcoming shoot dates for Montclair later in May.

Also cast in the movie are "Severance" star Adam Scott and "White Lotus" star Michelle Monaghan.

New Jersey news

From Newark to Trenton to Hoboken to Jersey City and all points between, NBC New York covers New Jersey news, weather, traffic and more.

Newark Airport 23 mins ago

Newark Airport problems stretch into Monday as travelers grow exasperated

Newark Airport May 2

United to cancel 35 roundtrip flights a day at EWR after ongoing FAA equipment, staffing issues: CEO

The movie is being produced and distributed by Netflix which describes the movie as "When his 8-year-old son is abducted, a widowed crime writer looks to his estranged father, a retired former police detective, for help, only to discover a connection with the decades-old case of a convicted serial killer known as “The Whisper Man.”

This article tagged under:

PatersonNew Jersey
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us