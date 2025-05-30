A chain reaction crash involving a tractor-trailer startled residents and led to a building being evacuated in Ridgefield early Friday morning.

Officials began receiving calls around 2:50 a.m. about a truck crash at Broad and Maple after neighbors heard a loud noise that some described like thunder. When first responders arrived they saw a tractor-trailer, a van and a sedan involved in a crash that also downed power poles with the truck coming to rest by a nearby building, the Ridgefield fire department said.

A woman was trapped inside the van after the crash and had to be rescued by emergency crews, who took her to a hospital in stable condition, according to officials.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

One firefighter was taken to the hospital in stable condition after suffering from some kind of medical emergency at the scene.

The downed power poles temporarily cut off power to more than 200 customers. Several streets were blocked off as the cleanup and power restoration took place.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.