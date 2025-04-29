Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh and youngest sibling of King Charles, visited a Newark school Tuesday, the first time a member of the British royal family has visit the school district.

The prince is visiting Science Park High School to promote his International Award through stops across the tri-state.

Prince Edward will meet with 326 Newark students who are participating in the award program, according to the school district.

The International Award is open to people ages 14 to 24 and focused on physical recreation, skills, voluntary service and adventurous journey, its website said.

Edward, the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II, is expected to follow his trip to New Jersey with a trip to Philadelphia, WHYY reports.