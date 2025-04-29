Newark

Royal visit brings British prince to Newark high school

By Charles Watson and NBC New York Staff

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh and youngest sibling of King Charles, visited a Newark school Tuesday, the first time a member of the British royal family has visit the school district.

The prince is visiting Science Park High School to promote his International Award through stops across the tri-state.

Prince Edward will meet with 326 Newark students who are participating in the award program, according to the school district.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The International Award is open to people ages 14 to 24 and focused on physical recreation, skills, voluntary service and adventurous journey, its website said.

Edward, the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II, is expected to follow his trip to New Jersey with a trip to Philadelphia, WHYY reports.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

NewarkBritish Royal Family
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us