Large crowds expected as Pokémon GO Fest kicks off in Jersey City: What to know

Gotta catch 'em all!

Pokémon GO Fest kicks off in Jersey City Friday -- a three-day event that is expected to bring tens of thousands of attendees to the city each day.

The in-person Pokémon GO event in Jersey City will take place at Liberty State Park from Friday to Sunday -- marking the first time the event comes to New Jersey.

The in -person event will allow ticket holders the chance to explore "real" Pokémon habitats, there will also be special photo ops and team lounges. Attendees will also be able to meet other "trainers."

Tickets are still available for all three days.

TRAVELING TO POKÉMON GO FEST AT LIBERTY STATE PARK AND PARKING

Because of the expected large turnout, the New Jersey State Park Service is warning locals as well as participants of the heavy traffic in and around Liberty State Park.

The NJSPS is asking the public to consider public transportation (including Light Rail and Liberty Landing Ferry).

Those traveling by vehicle, must enter and park through Audrey Zapp Drive only.

Parking within Liberty State Park is limited to ONLY park visitors not attending the fest, with overflow parking located at Newport Mall Garage.

Parking for Pokémon GO Fest and Shuttle to Liberty State Park

Parking for Pokémon GO Fest is available at the Newport Mall Garage (561 Washington Blvd, Jersey City) for $7 for the day.

Meanwhile, a free shuttle dedicated for Pokémon GO Fest will be located on corner of 11th Street and Mall Drive East, running to/from Liberty State Park’s Central Railroad of New Jersey Terminal building every 20 minutes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to NJSPS.

Additionally there is an internal Liberty State Park shuttle that will dun throughout the event from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.. This shuttle is marked “EZ Ride” and will arrive at each stop every 20 minutes. The stops are: Liberty Science Center, Statue of Liberty & New York City ferries, Liberty Landing Marina, North Picnic Area & Playground, Nature Center, and South Picnic Area & Park Office.