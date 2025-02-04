NJ man killed by hit-and-run driver while clearing snow off his car, police say

A man clearing snow off his car in New Jersey was struck and killed when an out-of-control SUV slammed into him then took off, leaving the New Jersey father to die in the street.

Abel Herrera was outside his family home on Alabama Avenue in Paterson around 8:30 a.m. Monday, getting snow off his car from the night before. The family's surveillance camera showed an SUV that they believe hit him appear to skid on the slick roadway before striking the 59-year-old.

Police said the driver of the other car never stopped. Herrera's wife was sitting inside the car at the time, as the two were heading to an early doctor's appointment.

"She was in the car, she saw everything," said Anabel Angon, Herrera's daughter, who was at the airport returning home from vacation when she learned her father had been killed. "[The driver] should have stopped and helped him."

The family said speeding is a frequent problem on the street, and they have addressed it with the city. The victim's son-in-law said a child was nearly hit just a few weeks ago.

"It’s a quiet street. People come and speed...because this road is a exit to Route 80 and people just use it as escape out of the city," said Paterson City Councilman Luis Velez, adding that he plans to address the issue with the council during Tuesday's meeting.

Additional information regarding the investigation was not immediately available. Paterson Police and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office did not respond to a request for comment.

The victim's family said nothing will ease their loss, but urge the driver to turn themselves in.

"Just go to police, say it was you. Just think if it was your dad. It’s not fair, it’s not fair for us," said Angon.