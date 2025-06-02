New Jersey

Northern lights may be visible in parts of tri-state tonight. Here's aurora forecast

Nothing over the weekend, thanks to the weather? You've got a better chance tonight if they're visible by you. Here's the aurora borealis forecast where you live

By Eric Braate l Storm Team 4

The aurora borealis, or northern lights, began an impressive display in the lower 48 states this past weekend, but with cloudy skies the light show wasn’t viewable from the tri-state area. 

The phenomenon will continue Monday night, and the good news is that skies over the region will be mostly clear, so any northern lights that do develop will be visible.

The bad news? Monday night’s aurora won’t be as impressive as this weekend’s, and most of us will miss out on the spectacle. Alas.

What causes aurora borealis?

The aurora results from coronal mass ejections (CMEs) from the sun. CMEs are unusually large blasts of plasma and magnetic fields from the sun’s surface that send charged particles (mainly electrons) hurling toward Earth. The particles reach our home planet in a matter of several hours to a few days. 

Most of them are deflected by the Earth’s magnetic field, but the holes in the magnetic field at the poles allow some of the particles to enter our atmosphere.  There, they interact with atmospheric gases to produce light, which we observe as the aurora.

The strength of CMEs is measured by a G-Scale and an associated Kp Index.  The higher the number, the stronger the aurora is and the farther south it can be seen.

Over the weekend, the geomagnetic storm measured as high as G-4 (severe) and could be seen well into the United States.  Monday night’s storm will be in the G-2 Range (Moderate).  That means it will be visible in parts of upstate New York, but not as far south as New York City.

With mostly clear skies tonight, if you’re interested in viewing the aurora and you will be far enough north, the weather will cooperate.

You’ll need a jacket, but the stars will be shining and, if you’re lucky, so will the northern lights!

