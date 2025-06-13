No Kings Day protests near you: Events planned across New York, New Jersey

Millions of people across the country are expected to join in protest this weekend against Donald Trump's administration, a movement intended to coincide with the president's planned military parade in Washington.

The parade also falls on his birthday. Organizers say No Kings protests are a counteraction to what they call lavish spectacles meant to feed Trump's ego.

No Kings organizers say they have nearly 2,000 events planned across more than 1,500 cities, with New York and Los Angeles, the city at the center of the national movement, among 10 where demonstrators are expected to be most active. Events are planned across New York and New Jersey. Find a more complete list here.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Where are No Kings protests near me?

In New York:

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

No Kings NYC March (Bryant Park, 5th Avenue and East 41st Street) - 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

New Orleans Funeral second line at No Kings NYC (Crown Trophy, 7 E 38th Street) - 2 p.m to 5 p.m.

No Kings Columbia University (Broadway & West 116th Street) - 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

No Kings Brooklyn (precise meetup location unclear at this time)

No Kings March in NY-11, Staten Island and South Brooklyn (1698 Victory Blvd) - 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

No Kings Queens: (10628 Queens Boulevard, Forest Hills1375) - 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

No Kings Yonkers: Hudson Fulton Memorial Park (1025-1043 Warburton Ave - 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

No Kings Port Washington: Port Washington train station (Main Street and Haven Avenue) -- 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

No Kings Mineola/Garden City: Nassau County Courthouse (262 Old Country Road) - 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Meadow Lane, SouthHampton, near Coopers beach - 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In New Jersey:

No Kings Weehawken - Weehawken Township (Blvd East, Hamilton Park) - 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Jersey City No Kings Nationwide Day of Defiance -- (Grove Street Path Station Plaza, Christopher Columbus Drive, Jersey City) -- 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

No Kings Newark - seated Lincoln statue (12 Springfield Avenue) - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No Kings Paramus - 165 Route 4 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

No Kings Teaneck - Teaneck Road & Minell Place - 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

No Kings Bloomfield at the Municipal Plaza - 1 Municipal Plaza - 3 p.m to 5 p.m.

No Kings Glen Ridge: Ridgewood and Bloomfield avenues - 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

No Kings Montclair: Brookdale Park - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

No Kings Springfield: 135 US-22 - 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

What are the ICE protests about?

Protests against the Trump administration's immigration enforcement policies have been ongoing in New York City and across the country since last weekend, when unrest erupted in Los Angeles and Trump sent in the National Guard. In New York City, several dozen people have been arrested, mostly on obstruction and disorderly conduct charges, over the course of this week's daily protests. Most just got summonses.

While there have been a handful of tense moments between police and protesters, the demonstrations have largely been contained, and the NYPD says most demonstrators in the city have been peaceful.

In recent weeks, federal authorities have reportedly been grabbing migrants who appear at court for routine appointments. Many have been whisked off, and court officials close their cases. NBC News reported that the Trump administration has instructed immigration judges to dismiss pending immigration cases. Once an asylum seeker’s case is dismissed, that person may be put in expedited removal proceedings

Demonstrators say the NYPD isn't supposed to be collaborating with ICE and that's what the department is doing. The NYPD says it cooperates with federal agencies on criminal investigations only.