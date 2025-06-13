Millions of people across the country are expected to join in protest this weekend against Donald Trump's administration, a movement intended to coincide with the president's planned military parade in Washington.

The parade also falls on his birthday. Organizers say No Kings protests are a counteraction to what they call lavish spectacles meant to feed Trump's ego.

No Kings organizers say they have nearly 2,000 events planned across more than 1,500 cities, with New York and Los Angeles, the city at the center of the national movement, among 10 where demonstrators are expected to be most active. Events are planned across New Jersey. Find a more complete list here.

Where are the No Kings protests in NJ?

Here are some of the main protests planned in the Garden State. Many communities are hosting their own.

No Kings Weehawken - Weehawken Township (Blvd East, Hamilton Park) - 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Jersey City No Kings Nationwide Day of Defiance -- (Grove Street Path Station Plaza, Christopher Columbus Drive, Jersey City) -- 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

No Kings Newark - seated Lincoln statue (12 Springfield Avenue) - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No Kings Paramus - 165 Route 4 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

No Kings Teaneck - Teaneck Road & Minell Place - 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

No Kings Bloomfield at the Municipal Plaza - 1 Municipal Plaza - 3 p.m to 5 p.m.

No Kings Glen Ridge: Ridgewood and Bloomfield avenues - 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

No Kings Montclair: Brookdale Park - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

No Kings Springfield: 135 US-22 - 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

No Kings Rutherford: Lincoln Park, 6 Highland Cross near Rutherford post office - 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

No Kings Caldwell: Roseland & Bloomfield avenues - 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

No Kings Rahway: Saint Georges and West Grand avenues -- 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

No Kings Mountainside: 1385 US-22, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

No Kings New Providence: Veterans Memorial Park, South Street - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

No Kings Morristown: Morristown Town Hall, 200 South Street -- 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

What is the No Kings protest?

The “No Kings” theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

The “No Kings” protests are set to take place to counter what organizers say are Trump’s plans to feed his ego on his 79th birthday and Flag Day. “No Kings” follows several days of nationwide protests against federal immigration raids including in LA, where Trump's deployment of the National Guard further agitated opponents.