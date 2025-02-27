New Jersey

Initial study finds ‘significant' void underneath part of I-80 where sinkhole appeared

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A "significant" void sits underneath the eastbound lanes of I-80 near Exit 34 in Wharton, Morris County, according to findings from an initial New Jersey Department of Transportation study prompted after a possible sinkhole emerged earlier this month.

I-80 eastbound was shut down in the Morris County town of Wharton as NJDOT crews work to repair a depression that emerged, officials side. Thousands of drivers in the area were detoured at Exit 34 after a depression was seen in the center lane of I-80 around 6:45 a.m. Feb. 10.

A massive sinkhole the size of a four-story building appeared in the same area in December as a result of an abandoned mineshaft. It took four days to fix.

The new void, which is a cavity that exists underground, is located underneath the center lane of I-80 eastbound, near where the possible sinkhole appeared. The area near the void has been secured to ensure the safety of the crews working to repair the roadway.

The NJDOT notes that this void will require a more lengthy repair than originally thought. The work area has expanded from 90 locations to about 135 locations. These areas are not all voids, but locations requiring investigation. It is unknown how long the repairs will take, the agency said.

Crews are continuing proactive drilling and grouting operations to stabilize other portions of the roadway and will continue to work 24 hours a day to complete these repairs as safely and efficiently as possible.

“After finishing the initial testing, the good news is there are no immediate concerns about the stability of I-80 westbound, NJDOT Commissioner Fran O’Connor said. "The bad news is a significant void was identified underneath the center lane of I-80 eastbound, which will require an extensive and robust repair. It is going to take some time to design a repair that will ensure the long-term integrity and safety of the roadway. It is important that we act now to make lasting repairs, so we don’t have to come back any time soon."

There are no immediate concerns about the stability of I-80 westbound.

