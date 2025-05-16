NJ Transit strike: What commuters need to know about the work stoppage

NJ Transit locomotive engineers walked off the job just after midnight Friday, as a work stoppage brought to a halt a rail service used by 350,000 commuters.

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen union and NJ Transit representatives were still meeting through Friday evening in negotiations hoping to reach an agreement prior to a potential strike, but no such deal could be reached. At 12:01 a.m., the union went on strike, and all rail service for NJ Transit was suspended.

Concerns over a possible strike had already led to NJ Transit saying it will not provide any rail or bus service to fans heading to the Shakira concerts Thursday and Friday nights at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, leading concertgoers to seek alternative ways to get to the event.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

So what does this mean for riders? Here are answers to some questions:

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

When did the NJ Transit strike start?

After an agreement was not reached for a deal between locomotive engineers and NJ Transit, the strike began at 12:01 a.m. Friday. The impact was felt quickly, as NJ Transit service ended ahead of the Friday morning commute and any weekend travel. (While the strike meant all trains scheduled to start their runs after midnight would not run, those that were already en route to their destinations did finish their trips.)

350,000 passengers will be impacted by the strike, which would halt NJ Transit rail service and Metro-North service west of Hudson service.

For days, NJ Transit had been telling commuters to work from home if possible in order to limit travel to "essential" travel.

"NJ TRANSIT strongly encourages all those who can work from home to do so and limit traveling on the NJ TRANSIT system to essential purposes only," the agency said on its rail stoppage advisory page in the leadup to the strike.

Are NJ Transit buses running?

Yes, NJ Transit buses are still running — though many lines can expect more crowded conditions than normal.

NJ Transit is planning to add more buses to routes starting Monday morning, including Park & Ride Services on weekdays during the morning and evening rush from the following locations:

Secaucus Junction to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York

to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York (Operated by Academy Bus) Customers should visit academybus.com for ticket purchase information Note: NJ TRANSIT tickets, including Monthly Passes, will not be accepted on Academy buses.

to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York (Operated by Academy Bus) Hamilton Rail Station to Newark Penn Station PATH

to Newark Penn Station PATH Woodbridge Center Mall to Harrison PATH Station

The agency says it would add "limited added capacity" to existing routes to and from NYC to "enhance peak period service." Those routes include:

Northeast Corridor: 108, 112, 115 and 129 bus routes

108, 112, 115 and 129 bus routes North Jersey Coast Line: 116 and 133/135 bus routes

116 and 133/135 bus routes Raritan Valley Line: 112 and 113 bus routes

112 and 113 bus routes Morris & Essex Lines: 107 bus route

107 bus route Montclair-Boonton Lines: 193 and 324 bus routes

193 and 324 bus routes Main/Bergen County Lines: 145, 163, 164 and 190 bus routes

145, 163, 164 and 190 bus routes Pascack Valley Line: 163, 164 and 165 bus routes

Full details are available at NJ Transit's website.

The Port Authority is warning commuters to expected crowded conditions during rush hours at the Midtown Bus Terminal and to allow extra time going into and out of New York City.

Are there other bus options?

One of the backup plans being offered to commuters is the Academy Bus Line, which will have a contingency plan starting Monday.

Departures will operate every 15 minutes from the Garden State Parkway, heading to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan during rush hour.

The stops are at the Judy Blume service area, the Lincroft park and ride at exit 109, the PNC Bank Arts Center and the Bon Jovi service area. On Route 36, Academy will run bus service from Airport Plaza to Port Authority.

For those using Academy in the area of Manchester, Lakehurst and Jackson, there will be regular service.

Academy says Wall Street service will be provided via Route 9 and Route 36.

Does NJ Transit have contingency plans in place for Friday or the weekend?

In a word, no.

While PATH and NJ Transit bus service will still be available, the contingency plans from NJ Transit won't be implemented until Monday.

So getting into NYC until then may prove difficult for riders looking to, say, attend the subway series between the Mets and Yankees, or watch the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Will PATH service be impacted?

No PATH service will be impacted by the strike. PATH is run by Port Authority, an entirely separate entity than NJ Transit.

PATH plans to operate trains on a normal schedule and warns of the potential for temporary crowding during peak hours.

"Those who do not need to ride during peak hours are urged to avoid the system during that time," PATH said. The rail service said they will monitor conditions at stations and be prepared to add service as needed if there is unsafe crowding.

NJ Transit tickets will not be cross-honored by PATH, however, so riders will have to purchase tickets.