Representatives for NJ Transit and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers are scheduled to meet Monday in Washington, D.C., called there by federal arbitrators to hash out their differences as New Jersey sits on the brink of its first major rail strike in four decades.

The National Mediation Board called for the meeting last week, a sign it's trying to push the two sides to reach an agreement before hundreds of thousands of riders are impacted by a strike for the first time since 1983.

NJ Transit President & CEO Kris Kolluri previously welcomed the news.

"I welcome the National Mediation Board's invitation to resume mediation in Washington on Monday, May 12," he said. "I have always said we should avoid a strike and not disrupt the lives of 350,000 riders."

The strike, slated to be announced next Friday, became more likely last week, when talks between NJ Transit and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers broke down.

The stalemate over wages threatens to leave 350,000 riders in the lurch, despite contingency plans that promise shuttle buses from key hubs like Secaucus Junction and the PNC Arts Center.

In an effort to help shore up options for those impacted by a potential strike, the MTA says it is starting to cross-honor west of Hudson tickets from New York stations on Monday. Starting the cross-honoring ahead of the potential strike will give people the chance to develop an optimal alternative travel plan, the MTA says.

Buses and ferries are also available.

With the threat of an engineer strike looming, NJ Transit releases their contingency plan for commuters. NBC 4's Pat Battle reports from Maplewood, NJ.

If a strike happens, it could take effect as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, May 16 and would impact service immediately, according to NJ Transit.

The last strike at NJ Transit was in 1983. It lasted about a month.

Bruce Cantin, who takes the train from Fairlawn, pondered the impact of a walkout.

“I certainly hope not, for everybody’s sake,” he said.